GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One westbound lane of Interstate 64 is closed in Goochland County due to a vehicle fire.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the fire is located at mile marker 172.2, just east of Manakin Road. I-64 was initially closed to all westbound traffic between Oilville Road and Ashland Road, but now all but one lane has reopened.

Westbound traffic is backed up about 1.5 miles, according to VDOT. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.