MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and fire crews are on the scene of a propane tanker crash on I-85 in Mecklenburg County.

According to Virginia State Police, a tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of propane was traveling north on I-85 at the 1 mile marker when it ran off the left side of the road.

The truck jackknifed and overturned in the median. The driver was not injured and the tanker was not ruptured.

Because propane is combustible, both the south and northbound lanes of I-85 will remain closed while the propane is pumped into another tanker so it can be safely removed from the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours as the scene is clear and to use detours.