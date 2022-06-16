RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Richmond’s Southside and Chesterfield looking to take Interstate 95 into downtown Richmond will need to seek an alternate route.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the center and right lane of I-95 North are closed just before the bridge to downtown Richmond due to a vehicle fire. The exit ramp to Maury Street in Manchester is also closed.

Traffic is currently backed up about four miles. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511virginia.org.