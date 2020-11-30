I-95 crash at James River Bridge in Richmond causing delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic is backed up six miles following a crash on Interstate-95 in Richmond.
According to VDOT, the right lane is closed at the James River Bridge (mile marker 74). Cars are passing through the left and center lanes.
Drivers should seek alternate routes. Delays are expected.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
