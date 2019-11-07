I-95 crash closes two southbound lanes in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate-95 in Colonial Heights has closed two southbound lanes on Wednesday.
According to VDOT, a crash at mile marker 52.9 has closed the southbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder. There is currently a 3.5-mile backup.
