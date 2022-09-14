HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes on I-95 in Ashland have slowed to a crawl due to tractor trailer crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a tractor trailer crash at mile marker 93 in the Town of Ashland, just south of Jamestown Road exit has brought traffic to a standstill.

The northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed. And the southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed, according to the 511 Virginia Department of Transportation website.

View of I-95 North in Ashland. Image from 511 VDOT

The VDOT website also states that I-95 South at mile marker 94.4 a sign warns drivers of the crash a mile ahead and that the right lane is blocked.

Drivers can expect delays on this route. Those heading northbound from the Richmond area are asked to use alternate roadways and expect delays.