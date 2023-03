HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County has closed multiple lanes near Ashland.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash near the Lewistown exit — at mile marker 90.6 — has closed the southbound left and center lanes, and the left shoulder.

The crash initially closed the northbound left lane, but it has since re-opened.

