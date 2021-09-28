I-95 lanes closed north of Fredericksburg for stuck dump truck

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is warning to drivers to avoid I-95 north near the Truslow Road overpass after a dump truck bed got lodged underneath of it.

While it appears the cab of the dump truck made it through the area under the overpass, the bed of the truck is up on its end and stuck underneath of it.







All of the northbound travel lanes are closed as crews began work to clear the crash, causing major traffic delays. According to VDOT, the traffic delays were six miles long at 3:19 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any information about how the truck became stuck or the status of the driver.

VDOT cameras show efforts to divert the traffic around the accident and give a glimpse of crews working on the truck bed.





This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.