Traffic delays, heavy police presence on I-95 north in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The middle and right lanes of Interstate 95 north are closed near Route 10 in Chesterfield County. 8News is on the scene now where there is a heavy police presence.

According to Chesterfield Fire and EMS, there is a police incident in the area prompting the closure.

VDOT tweeted similar information, warning drivers that the northbound travel lane is closed at mile marker 62.

As of 11 p.m. there are Chesterfield police and fire personnel on the scene. Visible from the an overpass, there is a silver four-door sedan with its hood propped open and doors open.

8News has reached out to Virginia State Police and is awaiting more information.