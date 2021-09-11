I-95 shut down by overturned tractor trailer in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All I-95 southbound lanes and one northbound lane in Richmond remain shut down this morning after a tractor trailer overturned at mile marker 77, near Lombardy Street.

(Photo: Emma North/WRIC)

Traffic cams show that the truck was hauling a liquid, which has spilled across the southbound lanes. Emergency crews are on the scene.

According to VDOT, motorists traveling southbound should seek alternate routes, while motorists traveling northbound should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.