HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — There will be double-lane closures this week on I-95 south between Lewiston Road (mile marker 89) and E. Patrick Henry Road (mile marker 92).

The Hanover County section of highway will be closed for extensive pavement repair work, according to a Virginia Department of Transportations (VDOT) press release on Monday.

Drivers heading south towards Richmond are urged to use Route 1 and Route 301 as alternate routes to avoid delays.

VDOT crews noticed significant concrete pavement damage in the right and center lanes of I-95 in this location. The lanes were closed that very same day for repairs, then reopened late Friday evening. However, upon further inspection, it was realized that an 11-inch depth of concrete would have to be removed and replaced for a permanent repair.

“We realize that these continued evening rush double-lane closures are inconvenient for drivers heading south into Richmond,” said Gary Jennings, Richmond District Interstate Maintenance Administrator. “The closures are in place for everyone’s safety, and our crews are working hard to complete permanent repairs quickly. We appreciate drivers’ patience this week, and assistance in sharing the word to use Routes 1 and 301 as alternate routes.”

The following 21-hour operations will be in place this week to allow crews to safely and quickly complete repairs:

9 a.m. Tuesday, March 1 – 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 : The right and center lanes will be closed at E. Patrick Henry Road (mile marker 92)

: The right and center lanes will be closed at E. Patrick Henry Road (mile marker 92) 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 – 6 a.m. Thursday, March 3 : The right and center lanes will be closed at Lewistown Road (mile marker 89)

: The right and center lanes will be closed at Lewistown Road (mile marker 89) 9 a.m. Thursday, March 3 – 6 a.m. Friday, March 4 : The left and center lanes will be closed at E. Patrick Henry Road (mile marker 92)

: The left and center lanes will be closed at E. Patrick Henry Road (mile marker 92) 9 a.m. Monday, March 7 – 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 8: The left and center lanes will be closed at Lewistown Road (mile marker 89)

Repairs are expected to affect evening rush hour on the above-listed weekdays, although morning rush hour should not be harshly impacted.

Overhead message signs on I-95 south will alert drivers of the lane closures.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).