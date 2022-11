HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 has closed the northbound and southbound left lanes near the Lewistown Road exit in Hanover County, causing traffic backups for miles.

Image from VDOT 511 camera.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash has also closed the north and south left shoulders at mile marker 90.6.

Traffic is backed up for six miles as of 10:20 a.m., VDOT says. On I-95 north, the backup is 3.5 miles.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.