VDOT cameras show a car in the grass median in the area. (Screenshot from VDOT 511 camera)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate-95 has closed the southbound left lane and shoulder near the Lewistown exit in Hanover County.

According to VDOT, the crash is at the 89 mile marker and has closed the south left shoulder and lane. VDOT cameras show a car in the grass median in the area.

