CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Motorists may face long delays on I-95 South this morning, after a crash around 9:45 a.m. shut down all three southbound lanes.

A VDOT traffic camera appears to show a car overturned in the center lane, with first responders on scene.

According to VDOT, the crash has caused a 2 mile backup on I-95 South, although one lane of traffic is being allowed past the scene of the accident on the left shoulder.

