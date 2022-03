SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The southbound lanes of I-95 have reopened in Spotsylvania after a crash caused a serious injury Friday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and happened just south of exit 126.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to avoid delays, including Route 301 southbound to Route 207.

