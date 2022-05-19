RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An exit that takes Interstate 95 to Interstate 64 and into downtown Richmond will close Sunday for ongoing bridge demolition.

Exit 75 in downtown Richmond, which takes I-95 South to I-64 East and North 3rd Street, will close from around 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 22.

The closure will be taking place to make space for demolition of part of the 1st Street Bridge that goes over I-95, part of a project to improve the superstructures of several bridges over the the interstate, including North 4th Street, North 5th Street, North 7th Street and East Broad Street.

