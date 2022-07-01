RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has released road closures for the week of July 3 and 9, including for Interstate 95 southbound and northbound.

Those traveling for the Fourth of July won’t have to worry about traffic woes on the highway, even if they have to worry about parking and local streets. VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lane closures on major roads and interstates through noon Tuesday, July 5. Here are some closures and stops on I-95 southbound and northbound to look out for after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

From Thursday night to early Friday morning, there will be frequent closures and stops to allow for Express Lane construction. If you’re out late Thursday or early Friday morning, be aware of potential long traffic stops.

Thursday, 9 p.m . – Single lane closure

. – Single lane closure Thursday, 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Double lane closure Friday, Midnight – 3 a.m. – Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes

Intermittent full traffic stops up to 30 minutes Friday, 4:30 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Local Lanes

From Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., there will be single lane closure between interchanges in order to allow for utility work.

Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

From Tuesday through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., there will be a single mobile lane closure to allow for pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 130 (Route 3/Fredericksburg)

From Tuesday through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., there will be a single mobile lane closure to allow for pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

There will be single-lane closures throughout the late evenings and early mornings throughout the week to allow for construction on Express Lanes for the Fredericksburg Extension.