HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – “Police activity” has closed the southbound right lane of Interstate 95 in Hanover County near the Doswell exit, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The unknown incident has also closed the right shoulder in the area — around mile marker 96 on I-95 South — VDOT says.

Traffic is backed up for five miles, according to VDOT. Drivers should try to find an alternate route.

