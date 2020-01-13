Incident shuts down 95-South, expect delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of 95- South are shutdown at mile marker 74, near the James River Bridge.

At approximately 4:38 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to an incident on the James River Bridge where a person was threatening suicide.

A State Police spokesperson says they are continuing negotiations to bring the situation to an end safely.

After nearly four hours, State Police say the incident has ended peacefully and the person has been detained without further incident.



Multiple agencies are assisting at the scene of the incident to include Richmond P.D., Richmond Fire/EMS, Henrico P.D., and VDOT.

Continue to monitor VDOT’s “511” to update you on traffic patterns and lane closures.



Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect heavy delays.