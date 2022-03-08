RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close the ramp from westbound Laburnum Avenue to I-64 West, over I-95, in Richmond for a bridge rehabilitation project.

The project begins Sunday, March 20, and is planned to reopen in November 2022.

During the project, drivers can access I-64 west using the following areas:

N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. (Rt. 161): Take Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161) south, continuing onto N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. to I-64 west.

Take Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161) south, continuing onto N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. to I-64 west. N. Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161): Take Hermitage Rd. (Rt. 161) north to the Bryan Park I-95/I-64 interchange. Follow signs for I-64 west.

The $4.5 million project began in October 2021 and is expected to be complete for the entire project in Spring 2023. The project includes joint replacement, deck repair, structural steel repairs, bearing rehabilitation, concrete substructure surface repairs, concrete color coating on the bridge rail, and painting of girder ends.