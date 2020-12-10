Lane closures and backup on I-295 in Henrico

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a three mile backup on Interstate 295 in Henrico County due to emergency repair work.

Two right lanes are closed near Woodman Road and mile marker 45.

VDOT asks drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events