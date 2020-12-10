Lane closures and backup on I-295 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There is a three mile backup on Interstate 295 in Henrico County due to emergency repair work.
Two right lanes are closed near Woodman Road and mile marker 45.
VDOT asks drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes.
