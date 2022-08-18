HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 East is causing backups in Henrico County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash happened at mile marker 184.7, about halfway between the West Broad Street/Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road exits. The eastbound left and center lanes are both closed, as well as the left shoulder.

Photo: 511Virginia

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.