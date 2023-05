RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes on I-95 in Richmond are closed near Franklin Street due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, traffic is backed up for one mile.

Credit: Virginia 511

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

