LIST: Crashes in our area causing delays

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Severe weather has impacted the roads in our area resulting in several crashes. Here is an updated list of traffic crashes where you live:
CHIPPENHAM PARKWAY NEAR IRON BRIDGE
Crash on Chippenham SB near Iron Bridge Road is blocking all southbound lanes. The right shoulder is closed. Drivers should avoid the area.
I-95 NORTH NEAR 95/85 INTERCHANGE
UPDATE: All lanes are now open.
All northbound lanes closed on I-95 north near exit 52 are closed near the 95/85 interchange.
I-95 NORTH AT SOUTH PARK
All northbound lanes are closed on I-95 at South Park in Colonial Heights. A tractor-trailer crash is causing the delays. Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.
I-95 at MM 53.2
All southbound lanes closed on I-95 south at MM 53.2. Expect delays!