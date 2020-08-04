LIST: Crashes in our area causing delays

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Severe weather has impacted the roads in our area resulting in several crashes. Here is an updated list of traffic crashes where you live:

CHIPPENHAM PARKWAY NEAR IRON BRIDGE

Crash on Chippenham SB near Iron Bridge Road is blocking all southbound lanes. The right shoulder is closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

I-95 NORTH NEAR 95/85 INTERCHANGE

UPDATE: All lanes are now open.

All northbound lanes closed on I-95 north near exit 52 are closed near the 95/85 interchange.

I-95 NORTH AT SOUTH PARK

All northbound lanes are closed on I-95 at South Park in Colonial Heights. A tractor-trailer crash is causing the delays. Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

I-95 at MM 53.2

All southbound lanes closed on I-95 south at MM 53.2. Expect delays!