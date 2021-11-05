Live wires down on Parham Road in Henrico, traffic delays expected in area for hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into a power pole on Parham Road near Maryland Drive on Friday afternoon in Henrico County.

According to Henrico Police, the crash caused live wires to fall and block both the northbound and southbound lanes of Parham Road.

Dominion Energy responded to work on removing those wires but in the meantime, drivers will be diverted off the road. People headed north will be detoured at Maryland Drive and southbound drivers will be detoured at Homeview Drive.

Police expect repairs to the power pole could impact traffic for “several hours.”