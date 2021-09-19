Man and his dog die in Charles City convertible crash

CHARLES CITY, Va. (WRIC) — A man and one of his dogs died Sunday in a single-vehicle accident in Charles City County.

Virginia State Police said they believe the green Morgan convertible ran off the right-hand side of the road, re-entered the roadway, and then ran off the road again, striking a tree.

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The driver, John A. Hinson, 73, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was partially ejected from the car. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Hinson reportedly had two dogs in the car with him, one of which survived the crash and is now in the care of Charles City County Animal Control.