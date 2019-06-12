1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Midlothian Turnpike reopens after gas leak

Traffic

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County was closed for roughly two hours Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m., forcing westbound Midlothian Turnpike to close from Old Otterdale Road to Winterfield Road. The road reopened at around 10:40 a.m., according to VDOT.

Chesterfield Fire says an independent contractor hit a natural gas line while working on a construction project. Columbia Gas is working to shut off the gas. 

No injuries were reported, and no homes or businesses were affected. 

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story. 

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events