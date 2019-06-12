Midlothian Turnpike reopens after gas leak

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County was closed for roughly two hours Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m., forcing westbound Midlothian Turnpike to close from Old Otterdale Road to Winterfield Road. The road reopened at around 10:40 a.m., according to VDOT.

Chesterfield Fire says an independent contractor hit a natural gas line while working on a construction project. Columbia Gas is working to shut off the gas.

No injuries were reported, and no homes or businesses were affected.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Midlothian Tpk is shut down east and westbound from Old Otterdale to Winterfield due to a natural gas line that has been cut. @8news pic.twitter.com/3lpbDHlUqc— Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) June 12, 2019

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.