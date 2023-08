CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North caused lane closures Wednesday afternoon.

According to VDOT, the right and center lanes were closed at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, near Chippenham Parkway.

Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North in Chesterfield (Photo: VDOT)

Drivers should expect delays in the area and are asked to take alternate routes, VDOT said.