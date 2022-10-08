RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi vehicle crash in south Chesterfield caused lane closures and delays on I-95 on Saturday morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 3 a.m. that all southbound lanes of I-95 are closed near the Woods Edge Road and Ruffin Mill Road exit in south Chesterfield. This is due to a multi-vehicle crash.

This crash caused a two-mile backup. Early morning drivers in this area should use alternate routes or expect delays.

