UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 East in New Kent County is causing a significant backup.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 216, just east of Courthouse Road. The eastbound right lane is currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up to Olivet Church Road. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.