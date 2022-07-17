NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel east out of Richmond are asked to avoid Interstate 64 due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 211 on I-64 East, just before the Emmaus Church Road exit. 511Virginia shows the backup extends nearly seven miles, past the New Kent Highway exit.

Drivers are asked to avoid the areas and expect delays. For real-time highway cameras and traffic information, visit 511Virginia.org.