GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on Route 250 in Goochland County, in the area of Rabbit Warren Road and Roundfield Lane.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), all west and eastbound lanes have been closed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to detour from US-250 onto Manakin Road, then Three Chopt Road.