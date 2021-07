The crash is on Interstate-64 near mile marker 191, VDOT says. There is a two-mile backup and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route due to the expected delays. (Photo: Screenshot from VDOT 511 webpage)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed all westbound lanes on the Shockoe Valley Bridge, according to VDOT.

The crash is on Interstate-64 near mile marker 191, VDOT says. There is a two-mile backup and drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route due to the expected delays.

A VDOT camera shows three damaged cars on the bridge and traffic moving slowly through the middle lane.

