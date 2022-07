NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 eastbound is caused delays for New Kent County drivers Sunday afternoon.

The crash was first reported by VDOT at around 12:30 p.m. and was located near the VA-33 exit.

As a result of the crash, the east left shoulder and the left lane were closed.

The lanes were reopened shortly before 1:15 p.m. and traffic returned to normal soon after.

(Courtesy of 511 traffic cameras)