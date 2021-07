Traffic moves slowly as a multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-95 South in Chesterfield. (photo: screenshot from VDOT 511 website)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash has closed the southbound right lane and shoulder of Interstate-95 near Willis Road in Chesterfield County.

According to VDOT, drivers should expect delays and look for alternate routes. The crash, near mile marker 64 on I-95 South, has caused a 4.5-mile backup.

Virginia State Police said no injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash.

