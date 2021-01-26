5-vehicle crash on I-95 N near I-295 causing major delays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers, give yourself extra time this morning if you plan on taking I-95 North. There is a five-vehicle crash at the ramp from I-295 that’s causing delays.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a multi-vehicle crash has shut down the north center and right lane. The right shoulder is closed.
Virginia State Police told 8News that a vehicle stopped in the left travel lane resulting in a five-vehicle crash.
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.
Traffic backups are approximately one mile.
Stay with us for updates.