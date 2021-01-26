5-vehicle crash on I-95 N near I-295 causing major delays

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers, give yourself extra time this morning if you plan on taking I-95 North. There is a five-vehicle crash at the ramp from I-295 that’s causing delays.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a multi-vehicle crash has shut down the north center and right lane. The right shoulder is closed.

Virginia State Police told 8News that a vehicle stopped in the left travel lane resulting in a five-vehicle crash.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

Traffic backups are approximately one mile.

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events