RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- As activity begins to wrap up this evening, we can look at activity lingering into tomorrow along with slow gradual clearing towards the second half of the day. Below was our severe weather threat this evening but that severe threat has diminished for the remainder of our evening hours.

Lows fall into the upper 50s overnight along with plenty of cloud cover. Tomorrow morning we may be dealing with a few lingering showers as well so don't forget your umbrella when you head out.