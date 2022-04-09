RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Richmond caused significant delays for some motorists.

The incident was located at mile marker 78.1, 0.6 miles south of VA-161 exit 78.

The south right lane and the right shoulder were closed, causing delays for local motorists.

The crash was first reported at 12:22 p.m. All lanes are opened again and traffic is expected to be back to normal as of 1:26 p.m.

First responders were on the scene. There are no further details of the incident at this time.

The scene from mile marker 78 (Photo: VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

This is a developing story. Check back with 8News for updates.