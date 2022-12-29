CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South near Pocahontas Parkway has closed two lanes and is causing backups in Chesterfield County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 67, just after the Pocahontas Parkway interchange. The left shoulder, left lane and center lane are currently closed.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.