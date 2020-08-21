Multi-vehicle rash on I-95 in Chesterfield County, two southbound lanes closed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT reported a multi-vehicle crash at Interstate 95 mile marker 56.6 in Chesterfield County at 7:10 p.m. today.
The southbound center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed to traffic.
Drivers can expect delays from the crash.
