RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple lanes are closed on Interstate 95 in Richmond due to a vehicle crash, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

On Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8:52 p.m., the south left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed on I-95 at mile marker 75.2 due to a crash.

According to VDOT, drivers can expect delays.

For real-time traffic updates, visit 511virginia.org.