Multiple lanes closed on Powhite Parkway next week

Cars are completely stopped on the Powhite Parkway near Jahnke Road. (Photo: 8News Reporter Kerri O’Brien)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced multiple lanes of Northbound Powhite Parkway between Chippenham Parkway and the Downtown Expressway will be closed on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

RMTA says the closure is for maintenance of the highway’s lights and that traffic control signs will be in place.

Drivers on Powhite are urged to pay attention to road signs and be careful when driving through the work zone. The work will be delayed in the event of inclement weather.