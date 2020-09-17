Multiple road closures in Chesterfield County due to rain

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting two road closures and one delay in the Chesterfield area due to heavy rain.

Route 615 East and West at Belmont Road are closed for high water, as of 7:30 p.m.

Route 621 North at Winterpock Road is also closed for flooding.

A fallen tree is causing delays on Va-76 East at the ramp to US-60. The east exit ramp is closed, as of 7:50 p.m.

Motorists can continue to expect delays due to weather. This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

