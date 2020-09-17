Multiple road closures in Chesterfield County due to rain

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting two road closures and one delay in the Chesterfield area due to heavy rain.
Route 615 East and West at Belmont Road are closed for high water, as of 7:30 p.m.
Route 621 North at Winterpock Road is also closed for flooding.
A fallen tree is causing delays on Va-76 East at the ramp to US-60. The east exit ramp is closed, as of 7:50 p.m.
Motorists can continue to expect delays due to weather. This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Virginia Tech safety Devon Hunter suspended ‘indefinitely’ after arrest on felony strangulation charge
- VIDEO: Astounding view of Orange Beach devastation from drone after Sally
- What does the orange dot on my iPhone mean?
- Border agent allegedly violated woman’s civil rights by forbidding cellphone recording of arrest
- Blue Bell ordered to pay $17.25M after 2015 listeria contamination