HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Race weekend is here! And Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is expecting the events to cause traffic congestion in the Mechanicsville area. Here’s everything you need to know:

On Saturday, April 2, the ToyotaCare 250 race will start at 1:30 p.m. Traffic will be congested on Meadowbridge Road all day, with most of the congestion expected to occur in the late-morning and mid-afternoon (before and after the race).

On Sunday, April 3, the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will start at 3:30 p.m. Again, the traffic congestion is expected to be on Meadowbridge Road all day, peaking mid-afternoon and late evening (before and after the race).

For people traveling on I-295, the exits at Route 301 (Chamberlayne Road) and Route 360 (Mechanicsville Turnpike) are recommended as alternatives to the Meadowbridge Road exit. In addition, people are encouraged to avoid Atlee Road, especially on Sunday, and utilize Shady Grove Road as an alternative.

Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies will monitor Meadowbridge Road closely and assist with traffic direction when needed. On Sunday, deputies will be stationed at each intersection on Meadowbridge Road to monitor traffic flow and render assistance to motorists in need.