New roundabout coming to busy Chesterfield intersection

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT is installing three new roundabouts across Central Virginia including one in Chesterfield.

Nine months ago, 59-year-old Carol Cameron was walking across Hampton Park Drive — just west of Otterdale Drive — when she was struck and killed by a driver.

The tragic accident prompted VDOT to start plans for an intersection that could ease safety concerns for the people who live nearby.

Residents will start to see changes next year as work is expected to start in the spring of 2020.