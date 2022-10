HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are lane closures and delays on I-95 north in Henrico County due to a large crash in this area on Sunday morning.

All northbound lanes are closed near Parham Road on I-95 in Henrico after to a multi-vehicle crash. The Virginia Department of Transportation issued this closure at 3:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 83 A/B. Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.