Northbound Powhite Parkway near City Stadium temporarily closed for brush fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews responded to a brush fire off Powhite Parkway near the City Stadium exit this afternoon.

Around 12:22 p.m., crews arrived on scene to nourthbound Powhite Parkway between Forest Hill and Douglasdale Road.

Firefighters found a tree fully engulfed in flames near the road. Crews knocked down the fire to a smolder and are working on overhaul currently.

All lanes on Powhite Parkway NB are closed in the area. The City of Richmond Department of Public Works and the Department of Forestry have been contacted for assistance.