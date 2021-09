CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Old Hundred Road Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Old Hundred Road and Watermill Parkway and involved two vehicles. Chesterfield Police Spokesperson Liz Caroon told 8News there are no apparent life-threatening injuries.

Old Hundred Road between Watermill Parkway and Brandermill Parkway was closed for a short amount of time because of the crash but has since reopened.

Photo: SGTKRollins Twitter

Photo: SGTKRollins Twitter

Photo: SGTKRollins Twitter



(Photo: 8News Tim Corley)

Stay with 8News for updates.