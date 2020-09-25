One hospitalized after rollover crash on Route 288 near Huguenot Trail

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency crews took one person to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Route 288 near Huguenot Trail Thursday night.

Troopers say the crash between a pickup truck and tractor-trailer occurred just before 8:30 p.m. The impact of the crash caused the pickup truck to overturn. Additionally, a small fuel leak was reported, drawing the presence of a HAZMAT team.

The condition of the injured person is unknown at this time. All northbound lanes are closed near Midlothian Turnpike (mile marker 20) due to a crash.

An 8News crew is at the scene and working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: