Ongoing construction closes I-95 ramp to Franklin Street in downtown Richmond

I-95 ramp to Franklin Street reopens in downtown Richmond after overnight construction

Construction work (far right) continues on Exit 74 B.

UPDATE: VDOT said at around 8 a.m. that the ramp had reopened.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Motorists traveling into downtown Richmond Thursday morning should expect delays on I-95 due to ongoing construction at the Franklin Street Exit (74B).

The ramp remains closed following an ‘overnight work zone closure due to equipment mechanical issues,’ according to VDOT.

Crews are working to reopen the ramp as soon as possible, but motorists are urged to use Exit 74 C until further notice.

